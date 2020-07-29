New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday congratulated Princepal Singh for becoming the first basketball player from NBA India to sign a professional contract with the NBA G League.

This move was announced by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim on Tuesday and now Princepal Singh will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Host is UAE: List of Countries Who Have Hosted Indian Premier League Editions Over The Years.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence and asserted that Princepal will create a name for himself at the international level.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Princepal Singh from Dera Baba Nanak to be the first basketball player from NBA India to be signed for the select squad of the developmental @nbagleague. I am sure 6'10" tall Princepal Singh will create a name for himself at international level," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Also Read | Umar Akmal's Three-Year Ban Reduced to 18 Months After Successful Appeal.

Princepal, 6 ft 10 inches tall is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract.

He started playing basketball at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and then he went on to join The NBA Academy India in 2017, an elite basketball training centre in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) for the top prospects from throughout India.

In November 2018, Singh transitioned to The NBA Global Academy which is the league's hub for top male and female prospects from outside the USA.

We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League. We've long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we're excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league," Abdur-Rahim had said in an official statement.

Throughout his time in the NBA Academy program, Singh participated in several high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018, and the NBA Global Camp 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)