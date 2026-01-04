The Los Angeles Clippers are set to host the Boston Celtics at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, January 3, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Clippers enter the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a six-game winning streak, while the Celtics arrive in California looking to cap off their road trip by snapping the hosts' momentum. Russell Westbrook recently claimed the top scoring spot among NBA point guards, eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, highlighting the elite guard play currently defining the league. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Los Angeles, currently holding a 12-21 record, sits 11th in the Western Conference but has drastically turned their season around after a dismal November. Despite their recent surge, coach Tyronn Lue’s side faces a significant depth challenge with Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) ruled out and Bradley Beal sidelined for the season with a hip injury. The Clippers are coming off a dominant 118-101 victory over the Utah Jazz and will rely on the elite production of Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging 28.5 points, and James Harden, who remains a triple-double threat every night.

The Boston Celtics, holding a 21-12 record and positioned 3rd in the Eastern Conference, are similarly shorthanded as they fight to keep pace with the top-seeded Detroit Pistons. The team is dealing with a major void in their lineup as superstar Jayson Tatum remains out while recovering from Achilles surgery. To overcome this absence, coach Joe Mazzulla will lean heavily on the offensive brilliance of Jaylen Brown, currently 6th in the league in scoring at 29.5 points per game, alongside the two-way impact of Derrick White and the sharpshooting of Payton Pritchard.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Venue: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Time: 10:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 4, 2026, 9:00 AM IST)

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. Russell Westbrook Claims Top Scoring Spot Among NBA Point Guards, Eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Boston Celtics Head-to-Head

The Celtics hold a narrow edge in the season series, having secured a 121-118 victory in their first meeting on November 16, 2025. In that contest, Jaylen Brown led the way with 33 points to offset a 37-point explosion from James Harden. While the Celtics have historically performed well against the Clippers, Los Angeles has been rejuvenated at their new home, the Intuit Dome, winning five consecutive games in the arena. Tonight’s matchup is expected to be a tactical battle between Lue and Mazzulla as they navigate their respective injury-depleted rotations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).