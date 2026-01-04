The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz at the Chase Center on Saturday, January 3, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Warriors enter the contest looking to build on their strong home form and push further above the .500 mark, while the Jazz arrive in San Francisco desperate to overcome a difficult road stretch and a growing list of sidelined players. Russell Westbrook recently made headlines by claiming the top scoring spot among NBA point guards, eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, adding further intrigue to the league's guard-heavy storylines. Russell Westbrook Claims Top Scoring Spot Among NBA Point Guards, Eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Golden State, currently holding an 18-17 record, sits 8th in the Western Conference. Despite their competitive standing, coach Steve Kerr’s side faces a significant hurdle with several key players appearing on the injury report. Veteran star Seth Curry (thigh) has been ruled out, while cornerstone players Stephen Curry (ankle), Jimmy Butler (illness), and Draymond Green (rest) are listed as day-to-day. The Warriors are coming off a hard-fought battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a win tonight would provide a much-needed boost as they look to secure a firm hold on a guaranteed playoff spot.

The Utah Jazz, holding a 12-21 record and positioned 11th in the Western Conference, are similarly shorthanded as they fight to keep their Play-In tournament hopes alive. The team has been plagued by a severe frontcourt injury crisis, missing key rotation players including Walker Kessler (out for season), Georges Niang (foot), and Ace Bailey (hip). To overcome these absences, coach Will Hardy will lean heavily on the offensive production of Keyonte George—who is averaging over 24 points per game—and Lauri Markkanen, while also looking for a massive interior effort from Jusuf Nurkic to contend with the Warriors' perimeter shooting.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Time: 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 4, 2026, 8:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz Head-to-Head

The Warriors have held the advantage in recent meetings, having defeated the Jazz 134-117 in their previous encounter on November 24, 2025. Historically, Golden State has been particularly dominant at the Chase Center, utilizing their league-leading three-point production to overwhelm visiting defenses. With both teams navigating substantial injury reports, tonight’s matchup is expected to be a test of bench depth and tactical adjustments.

