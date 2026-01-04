The Chicago Bulls are set to host the Charlotte Hornets at the United Center on Saturday, January 3, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Bulls enter the contest looking to build on a two-game winning streak and climb above the .500 mark, while the Hornets arrive in the "Windy City" desperate to snap a three-game losing skid. Russell Westbrook Claims Top Scoring Spot Among NBA Point Guards, Eclipsing Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

Chicago, currently holding a 17-17 record, sits 9th in the Eastern Conference. Despite their recent momentum, coach Billy Donovan’s side faces a significant hurdle with star playmaker Josh Giddey (hamstring) and sharpshooter Coby White (calf) both ruled out. Charlotte, positioned 12th in the East with an 11-23 record, is similarly shorthanded as they fight to keep their Play-In tournament hopes alive. The Bulls are coming off a gritty 121-114 victory over the Orlando Magic. A win tonight would mark their third straight and provide a much-needed boost before they head back on the road.

The Charlotte Hornets, holding an 11-23 record and positioned 12th in the Eastern Conference, are similarly shorthanded as they fight to keep their Play-In tournament hopes alive. The Charlotte Hornets are searching for answers after a heartbreaking 122-121 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The team has been plagued by a severe frontcourt injury crisis, missing key rotation players including Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow), Mason Plumlee (groin), and Grant Williams (knee). To overcome these absences, coach Charles Lee will lean heavily on the offensive production of Miles Bridges and breakout rookie Kon Knueppel, while also looking for a massive interior effort from Moussa Diabaté to contend with the Bulls' size.

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Kick-Off Time and Venue

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 4, 2026, 6:30 AM IST)

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video with a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: There is currently no live telecast option for this specific match on traditional TV channels in India. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets Head-to-Head

The season series between these two teams is currently tied at 1-1. The Hornets claimed a 123-116 victory on November 28, while the Bulls responded with a 129-126 win on December 12. Historically, the Bulls have held the upper hand at the United Center, winning four of their last five home games against Charlotte. With both teams missing primary ball-handlers, tonight’s matchup is expected to be a test of defensive discipline and frontcourt dominance.

