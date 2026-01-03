The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 2, in a National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025–26 fixture. The Lakers are aiming to bounce back from a recent stumble and solidify their top-five position in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies arrive in Los Angeles desperate to snap a two-game losing streak and navigate a growing list of injury concerns. On Which Channel NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch National Basketball Association Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Lakers, holding a strong record of 20-11, currently sit 5th in the Western Conference. Despite a high-profile 128-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons in their last outing, coach JJ Redick’s side remains a formidable force at home. The team continues to rely on the historic production of LeBron James, who turned 41 this week, and the superstar presence of Luka Doncic, who leads the team with a league-high average of 33.5 points per game. However, the Lakers face depth issues tonight with Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves ruled out due to calf injuries.

The Memphis Grizzlies, with a record of 15-18, are currently 9th in the Western Conference and fighting to stay in the Play-In conversation. They are coming off a heartbreaking 139-136 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers where Ja Morant exploded for 40 points. The Grizzlies are dealing with a severe injury crisis, missing key rotational players including Zach Edey (ankle), Brandon Clarke (calf), and Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe). Memphis will need a massive team effort alongside Morant’s brilliance to overcome the Lakers' size and efficiency.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 10:30 PM ET (Saturday, January 3, 2026, 9:00 AM IST)

How to Watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Viewers in India can follow the NBA action through the following options:

Live Streaming: The game can be streamed live on the Amazon Prime Video platform with a valid subscription. Fans can also access the live stream via the NBA League Pass on the NBA app and website.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no live telecast viewing option for the LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies match on traditional TV channels in India. 2025 NBA Christmas Day: The Rising Profile of Player WAGs and Luxury Gifting Trends.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies Head-to-Head

The Lakers have dominated this matchup recently, holding a four-game head-to-head winning streak against the Grizzlies. This season, the teams have already met once on October 31, 2025, with Los Angeles securing a 117-112 victory. Historically, the Lakers have been especially dominant at the Crypto.com Arena, where they have hit the "over" on total points in 85% of their home games this season. While the Grizzlies have a 124-109 all-time regular-season edge, the current momentum heavily favors the Lakers’ high-octane offense.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).