Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday handed over an appointment letter to former hockey player Paramjit Kumar -- who was working as a daily wager in a grain market -- as a coach in the sports department.

Mann has asked Paramjit to join as a coach in Bathinda from March 6, according to an official statement.

Paramjit was an ace hockey player in the past and had represented the state in several national-level competitions. Unfortunately, he got injured due to which he had to say goodbye to the field, the statement quoted Mann as saying.

Paramjit, 30, was working as a 'palledar', loading and unloading rice and wheat sacks from trucks, at a mandi in Faridkot. Last month, a video showing him working in the grain market had gone viral on social media.

Mann said due to the callousness of the successive state governments, the once bright hockey player had to work as a daily wager in a grain market.

He said when he came to know about the plight of Paramjit through the media, he called him to his official residence and offered him a government job.

The chief minister expressed hope that Paramjit would use his skills and expertise to produce players that will bring laurels for the country in national and international events.

