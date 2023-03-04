A crucial win in the previous game have given PSG some breathing space after a phase of inconsistent results and piled up pressure. A 3-0 victory against a main contender for the title will now buy PSG some time to regroup as well as settle themselves after a phase of bad form. PSG has lately suffered a poor run of form across all competitions. Getting knocked out from the Coupe de France followed a defeat against Bayern Munich in the UCL Round of 16 tie, and dropping of some important points in the league. PSG are a high-quality side with several options in the bench that can feel in at an time. Coach Christopher Galtier has to make sure that the extreme ambitions of a victory doesn't overload the regular starters and use his options wisely. Nantes, on the other hand is having a mediocre season sitting at 13th position in the league table. They are seven points clear of 17th-placed Ajaccio and have only six wins in the campaign so far. PSG will not want to slip up against such an opposition and seal full three points. Neymar Ruled Out of PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg Tie Against Bayern Munich With Ankle Injury.

PSG has fresh injury problems. Presnel Kimbpembe is ruled out of the remainder of the season with an Achilles tendon rupture and will be replaced by Nordi Mukiele in the defence. Neymar is out with an ankle ligament injury for the next few weeks. Renato Sanches is also unavailable along with Marco Veratti. Some shuffling is expected in the PSG lineup today.

For Nantes. injury problems exist too as Quentin Merlin, Andy Delort, Sebastian Corchia and Charles Traore will miss the important game against PSG. Although Nicolas Pallois has resumed training and might be available for selection.

When is PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Parc De Princes, Paris. The game will be held on March 5, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash. Achraf Hakimi, PSG and Morocco Star, Charged With Rape by French Prosecutors.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Ligue 1 in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Nantes match on the JioCinema app.

