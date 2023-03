Not much time is left for the first-ever Women’s Premier League to get underway and the excitement levels are already hitting the roof! After all, Indian women’s cricket is set to witness the start of a brilliant chapter with some of the best, not just from the nation but also from overseas countries, gearing up to take the field and making the first-ever WPL a massive hit. Fans all over the country would be on the lookout for sources to watch both live streaming and live telecast of the tournament, which starts on March 4. The WPL is the women’s counterpart of the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and having been used to watching the IPL games on Disney+ Hotstar, many fans would be hoping to do the same for this tournament as well. But unfortunately, the OTT platform for Star Network will not be providing live streaming of the WPL matches and in this article, we see the reason why. On Which Channel WPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Why Will WPL 2023 Not Be Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Earlier this year, in January, Viacom18 splurged out a whopping Rs 951 crore to win the media rights of the Women’s Premier League. The rights have been sold by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Viacom18 for five years (2023-27). The BCCI would earn a whopping sum of Rs 7.09 crore for each game. With this development, it is now known that Viacom18’s Sports 18 Network will provide live telecast of the matches in WPL 2023, while for live streaming, fans can refer to the JioCinema app and website.

The inaugural Women’s Premier League is set to get underway on March 4, with the much-awaited tournament starting with a blockbuster clash between Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians and Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned to Sports18 and JioCinema to find out!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).