Johannesburg [South Africa], March 26 (ANI): Opening batter Quinton de Kock and speedster Anrich Nortje got dropped as Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced the Proteas men's and women's contracted squad for 2024/25.

Along with de Kock and Nortje, Dean Elgar (retired), Wayne Parnell, Keegan Petersen and Sisanda Magala were also dropped from the list of the men's contracted squad.

While CSA dropped some of their key players, left-arm pacer Nandre Burger and top-order batter Tony de Zorzi were handed their first national contract.

CSA released an official statement to announce the list of men's and women's contracted players.

Andile Phehlukwayo, who returned to the national setup, was also handed a contract. Fast pacer Gerald Coetzee, whose contract was upgraded in the midway through the last season, has been retained.

The two most notable omissions from the list are Nortje and de Kock. Nortje made his last appearance for the South African team in the ODI format in September 2023 against Australia and has missed action since then due to a stress fracture in his back. He was late to join Delhi Capitals squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to the birth of of his first child last week.

"He requested he wants to focus on T20 cricket for the next few months. He is not retiring from any internationals. He will avail himself for T20 internationals. Towards the end of the year, he will look to play ODIs again. We will be monitoring him and around to help him with whatever he needs," Enoch Nkwe, CSA's director of cricket, told ESPNcricinfo.

While, de Kock, who retired from the ODI format after the conclusion of last year's World Cup, missed out on series against India and opted to play in the Big Bash League (BBL). He struggled to muster up runs on the board, scoring just 104 runs in six innings, with 30 as his best score.

The 31-year-old will be looking to put runs on the board for the Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

"He will be available for the T20 World Cup but he understands he needs to perform. He wants to earn his place," Nkwe said.

Proteas Men's Contract Squad 2024/25: Temba Bavuma, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen.

Proteas Women's Contract Squad 2024/25: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker and Laura Wolvaardt. (ANI)

