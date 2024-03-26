Indian-origin Australian cricketer Nikhil Chaudhary who plays for the Hobart Hurricanes has been alleged to rape a woman, whom he met in the Townsville nightclub in May 2021. The matter has reached the court and the trial will run in the Townsville's district court. During the trial, Chaudhary denied the raping of the woman in his car at the Flinders Street railway station in the city's nightlife. Nikhil Chaudhary Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Indian-Born Cricketer Who Plays for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL

As per a report by Channel 7, the woman is reported to be 20 years old alleged that Nikhil Chaudhary committed the crime in his car. As per reports, the assault resulted in bleeding and injury to the woman, which has been confirmed the same by her mother. As per her mother, she went to bed earlier that night and missed her daughter's call at 03:31 AM. However, the mother added that she got in touch with the victim for a few minutes wherein she was in tears and later added that she might go to the court to report the matter. 'Aaap Kaise Ho...' Brett Lee Impresses Nikhil Chaudhary With His Hindi During BBL 2023-24 Live Match, Video Goes Viral

On the other end, Nikhil Chaudhary is pleading that he has raped the woman and as per the forensic team there is no conclusive evidence regarding the sexual assault with the victim. Chaudhary played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League 2024 and his contract has been extended for three more years until 2027.

