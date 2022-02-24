Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): Things are going from bad to worse for star Indian cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara as both the batters were dismissed cheaply in their respected Ranji Trophy matches. Rahane was dismissed for a duck for Mumbai against Goa while Saurashtra's Pujara was dismissed for 8 against Odisha.

Ajinkya Rahane's stay at the crease lasted for only three balls as the Mumbai lad was dismissed by medium-pacer Lakshay Garg for a duck. When Rahane walked in to bat Mumbai were already struggling at 30 for 2 and his dismissal reduced his side to 30 for 3 in the Elite Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahane scored a century in his previous Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra but failed to deliver in the first innings against Goa.

For Cheteshwar Pujara too it was not a good day at the office as the Saurashtra lad could only last for six balls for his domestic side after being dismissed by medium-pacer Debabrata Pradhan for 8 against Odisha in Elite Group D match at the Sardar Patel Stadium B in Ahmedabad. In his short stay at the crease, Pujara went on to hit two boundaries. In his previous Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai Pujara scored a four-ball duck in the first innings and scored 91 of 83 balls in the second innings. (ANI)

