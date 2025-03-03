Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Qualifier Rahul Sachdev romped to a 4-0 win over K Venkatesham in a first round contest of the CCI Snooker Classic, an all-India tournament, here on Monday.

The left-handed Sachdev remained composed throughout the contest and was consistent with his pots to compile a sequence of four substantial breaks of 51, 67, 71 and 83.

Sachdev did not give his opponent from Railways much of a chance as he cruised to an 83-58, 106-0, 99-9, 92-0 win.

In other matches, Kanishk Jhanjharia of CCI lost to Khar Gymkhana's Nikhil Saigal in four frames. Saigal constructed breaks of 57 and 36 in the second and third frames to complete a 4-0 (65-35, 78-53, 69-41, 64-38) victory.

Anurag Bagri staved off a spirited fight from Ibrahim Shaikh to record a 4-2 (10-71, 63-29, 61-35, 17-68, 67-9, 60-28) win.

Railways' K Srinu lost the first two frames against Om Ramesh Sawant but made a strong comeback winning four frames on the trot to snatch a 4-2 (56-61, 22-60, 76-0, 69-41, 65-38, 66-59) win in another first-round encounter.

Results (round 1): Nikhil Saigal beat Kanishk Jhanjharia 4-0 (65-35, 78(57)-53, 69(36)-41, 64-38); Anurag Bagri beat Ibrahim Shaikh 4-2 (10-71, 63-29, 61-35, 17-68, 67-9, 60-28); Rovin D'Souza beat Rafat Habib 4-1 (18-72, 56(37)-7, 63(30)-32, 42-20, 66-29); Rahul Sachdev beat K Venkatesham 4-0 (83(51)-58, 106(67)-0, 99(71)-9, 92(83)-0); R Girish beat Sunil Jain 4-2 (88-1, 63-7, 22-49, 63-24, 24-61, 71-17); K Srinu beat Om Ramesh Sawant 4-2 (56-61, 22-60, 76-0, 69-41, 65-38, 66-59); Rushabh Jain beat Krishna Tohgaonkar 4-3 (115)90)-8, 53-59, 64-26, 16-58, 63-71, 69-26, 52(41)-41(35).

