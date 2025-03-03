India national cricket team are set to lock horns with their age-old rivals Australia national cricket team in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue would look to serve a revenge cold, when they face the Aussies at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai from 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 4. A revenge for the loss they faced against the Australia cricket team in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final. The two did meet recently in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, where the Aussies humiliated Team India, a revenge for that is also pending. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

India cricket team and Australia have a lengthy rivalry in all formats of the game. Speaking about ODIs specifically, the two have met in 151 games, India have won 57 ODIs while Australia have 84 wins. Ten matches ended in no results. The competition has been however far more intense in the Champions Trophy. India and Australia have played a total of four games in the ICC CT. India have won two games, while the Aussies have won one. While one match, the first one ended without any results.

India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy History

Date Venue India Score Australia Score Result 1998 Dhaka, Bangladesh 307/8 263 India Won By 44 runs 2000 Nairobi , Kenya 265/9 245 India Won By 20 runs 2006 Mohali, India 249/8 252/4 Australia Won By 6 wickets 2009 Centurion, South Africa DNB 234/4 No result

IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy Past Matches Records

Highest Score: India 307/8 (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998)

India 307/8 (Dhaka, Bangladesh, 1998) Lowest Score: Australia 234/4 (Centurion, South Africa, 2009)

Australia 234/4 (Centurion, South Africa, 2009) Most Runs: Ricky Ponting (210 runs in four innings)

Ricky Ponting (210 runs in four innings) Most Wickets: Sachin Tendulkar (5 wickets in four matches)

India cricket team are into the semis after winning all their games in the group stage against Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand. The Men in Blue finished at the top spot of Group A. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

Australia cricket team had their last two games abandoned, and the first one was won against England. They finished second in their group. A win here and tickets to the final will be the target for both heavyweights.

