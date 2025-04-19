Cardiff (Wales), Apr 19 (AP) Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has taken up his first coaching role after agreeing to lead struggling hometown club Cardiff for the rest of the season in the second-tier Championship.

Cardiff turned to the 34-year-old Ramsey on Saturday after firing Omer Riza following a 2-0 loss at Sheffield United that left the Bluebirds in next-to-last place in the Championship — one point from safety with three games left.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Riza angered Cardiff fans this week when he accused “a lot of them” of being “clueless” in their criticism of him and the team.

Ramsey rejoined Cardiff in the summer of 2023 after a career including spells as Arsenal and Juventus. He is currently sidelined by injury, having had surgery on a damaged hamstring last month.

Also Read | LSG 92/3 in 11 Overs | RR vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Aiden Markram Slams Half-Century.

Cardiff concludes its campaign with home games against Oxford and West Bromwich Albion, and an away game at Norwich on the final day of the season on May 3. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)