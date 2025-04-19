Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: In the second match of the double-header on Saturday, April 19, Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Rajasthan Royals are languishing in eighth spot in the IPL 2025 standings, while Lucknow Super Giants are fifth in the points table. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 scorecard here. Rajasthan Royals are coming off a narrow loss in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals, while Lucknow Super Giants were defeated at home by Chennai Super Kings. Both teams will want to get back to winning ways. Sanju Samson Doubtful for RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match at Jaipur As Rajasthan Royals Await Scan Results.

RR have won only one home match this season, which came against Chennai Super Kings at Guwahati, but are yet to win a clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Talks about conflicts within the team have been doing the rounds, which might have shifted the focus of the players. Captain Sanju Samson's availability remains doubtful, and Riyan Parag might again be handed over the reins. For RR, the batting and bowling units remain both concerns, with only individual performances standing out this season.

On the other hand, LSG have found their bowling rhythm in the last few matches, which have seen the team win crunch moments. The batting, however, has looked good in patches of late. The return to form for captain Rishabh Pant is good news for LSG, who rely on the Indian wicket-keeper batter for explosive runs down the order.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk) Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni