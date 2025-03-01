Mumbai, March 1: Karun Nair continued with his red-hot form of the season by smashing his fourth century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy as Vidarbha tightened their grip over Kerala in the final here on Saturday. Chasing their third Ranji title, Vidarbha reached 189/3 at tea on the penultimate day, extending their overall lead to 226. Nair remained unbeaten on 100 (187 balls), forging a crucial 182-run third-wicket stand with Danish Malewar, who displayed grit with a 73 off 161 balls (5x4). Harsh Dubey Breaks Record of Most Wickets in a Ranji Trophy Season, Achieves Feat During Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final.

The duo rescued Vidarbha after they were reduced to 7/2 in the third over of the morning. Earlier in the day, Vidarbha's second innings began on a shaky note, losing both openers inside 2.2 overs. First-time finalists Kerala were bowled out for 342 on day three, conceding a 37-run first-innings lead.

Brief Scores

Vidarbha: 379 and 189/3 in 61 overs (Karun Nair 100 batting, Danish Malewar 73; MD Nidheesh 1/37, Jalaj Saxena 1/63, Akshay Chandran 1/7).

Kerala: 342.

