Harsh Dubey broke the record of most wickets taken in a single Ranji Trophy season, achieving this feat during the Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final on Friday, February 28. The Vidarbha left-arm spinner dismissed MD Nidheesh (1) to get to the mark. Earlier in the match, Harsh Dubey had picked up the wickets of Aditya Sarwate (79) and Salman Nizar (21). With this, Harsh Dubey has 69 wickets to his name, breaking the previous record set by Bihar's Ashutosh Aman, who had 68 wickets to his name in the 2018-2019 season. Sachin Baby Heartbroken As He is Dismissed Just Two Runs Short of His Century in Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final (Watch Video).

Harsh Dubey Breaks Record of Most Wickets in a Single Ranji Trophy Season

Record Alert! 🚨 6⃣9⃣ & counting...🔥 Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey has broken the record for most wickets in a #RanjiTrophy season 👏 He's picked up 69 wickets in the season so far, going past Ashutosh Aman's tally of 68👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/MsKiAnM8qG — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 28, 2025

