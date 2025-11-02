New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Karun Nair, who was left out of the Indian Test squad, has made a statement ahead of the South Africa Test series with a brilliant double-century for Karnataka against Kerala in a crucial Ranji Trophy match at the KCA Cricket Ground in Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The innings, which saw him score 233 runs off 389 balls with 25 fours and two sixes. Nair's performance helped Karnataka declare at a massive total of 586/5.

Nair resumed Day 2 on 142*, building on Karnataka's strong position of 319/3. He went on to convert his century into a mammoth double-century, ably supported by Smaran R, with whom they had added a century-plus stand on Day 1.

The partnership yielded a 343-run stand for the 4th wicket, with Nair eventually falling for a brilliant 233 off Nedumankuzhy Basil's bowling. Meanwhile, Smaran continued his masterclass, finishing unbeaten on 220.

At stumps on Day 2, Kerala were 21-3, trailing by 565 runs, with Nedumankuzhy Basil 11* and Akshay Chandran 6* unbeaten on the crease.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand's rookie opener Shikhar Mohan also hit a double-century, which powered his side to declare on 510/8 in their first innings against Nagaland. Mohan finished with 207 off 303 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes in his third first-class innings.

At stumps on Day 2, Nagaland were 37/0, trailing by 473 runs, with Sedezhalie Rupero 19* and Dega Nischal 18* unbeaten on the crease.

In Raipur, Jammu and Kashmir opener Shubham Khajuria came close to a double-hundred, but Chhattisgarh's left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate denied him and dismissed him for 190 off 344 balls.

Apart from him, Kashmir's skipper Paras Dogra also slammed a half-century, which powered their side to 394-10 in the first innings.

At stumps on Day 2, Chhattisgarh were 75/1 trailing by 319 runs with Shashank Chandrakar 20* and Ashutosh Singh 18* unbeaten on the crease. (ANI)

