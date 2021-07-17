Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 17 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan, India white-ball captain for the Sri Lanka tour, on Saturday said that Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid have their own qualities and both the greats have different styles of motivating players.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning Sunday. First, the ODI leg will be played and after that, the T20Is will get underway. Dhawan will lead the side, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will act as his deputy.

"I have interacted with all the younger colleagues, I have seen their nature and their skills in the nets. We guys have a great vibe in the team, it has been one month here. We are looking forward to tomorrow's game," Dhawan said during a virtual press conference.

"This series is important, any series we play for India is important. Even if there is no World Cup in the coming months or not, it does not matter. Every player wants to give his best. There is competition for the opening slot. I want my team to do well in this series. If we perform well, then further doors will open," he added.

Asked about the difference in coaching styles of Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri, he said: "They both have their own qualities, they both are positive people. I have spent a lot of time with Ravi bhai. Ravi bhai and Rahul bhai have different styles of motivating people. I enjoy playing under both of them."

Rahul Dravid will act as the head coach of the Dhawan-led side for the series against Sri Lanka

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Dhawan said: "Suryakumar Yadav is a great player. He has performed well in domestic and international matches. He is a very talented player, I am sure he will do well. He is in great touch."

Asked about the combination of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, the India skipper said: "They both share great chemistry, they have won so many matches for us. Even Rahul Chahar is a great spinner. We have good spinners in this squad. I am sure you will see them doing well and taking a lot of wickets in this series."

"I have had no chat with Ravi Bhai or Virat so far, I am sure that Rahul Dravid would have interacted with them. This is a good series to try players in," said Dhawan while replying to whether he has had any interactions with head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.

The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will be held on July 25, 27, and 29. (ANI)

