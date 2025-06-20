Wichita (US), Jun 20 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas equalled his best first round score of the season with a 6-under 64 and was tied seventh at the end of the first day of the Wichita Open here.

Leader Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium shot an 11-under 59. It was the 14th sub-60 round in Korn Ferry Tour history.

Rayhan, who had a top-10 in his second start of the season in Bahamas in January, has had a rough run since then. In 12 starts since that week in the Bahamas, Rayhan has missed eight cuts and withdrawn once.

Last week at the BMW Charity Open, he showed signs of a revival with three of his four rounds in 60s and finished T-42.

Rayhan, starting on the tenth, had four birdies in the first six holes. He added two more on his second nine on the second and the third and added a final birdie on the ninth. His sole bogey was on the sixth, his 15th hole of the day.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who has one win this season, shott 2-under 68 and was T-61.

Chassart had 12 birdies and a bogey in the morning round at the Crestview Country Club, which was hit by a storm. Players were allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways because of wet conditions.

Chassart began play on No. 10, and birdied the first three holes. He birdied No. 14, bogeyed the 15th and birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to get to 5 under. On the front nine, he birdied the first five holes and hit a 6-iron close on the eighth for his final birdie.

Chassart had a four-stroke lead over five players. Last year in Wichita, he lost to Ricky Castillo in a three-man playoff.

