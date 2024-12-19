Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19 (ANI): With a vision to unearth talent and nurture athletic champions from across regions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) launched the 'Made of Bold Sports Development Programme' launch.

"The Made of Bold initiative is an integral part of RCB's broader vision of a Sports Forward Nation, which seeks to establish a sustainable and robust sporting ecosystem for India. This endeavour aims to identify and nurture athletes and initiate dialogue among key industry stakeholders for active sports development in the country," Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB was quoted in a press release.

"We truly believe sports and communities coming together lead to long-term rewards for all. This is not only for the identified and nurtured talent but also for the socio-economic impact on the community. We aim to do this with RCB's Made of Bold Sports Development Programme in support of long-term development with a focus on bridging the gaps with underserved communities via the medium of sports." he added.

Speaking on the initiative, RCB's ace cricketer Shreyanka Patil said, "I am thrilled to witness the launch of the 'RCB's Made of Bold Sports Development Programme'. This is truly what we Indian sportspeople need - building inclusivity and offering a platform for athletes and their communities to thrive. India is a massive country with plenty of untapped sporting potential, and this initiative is a step in the right direction."

The journey for RCB's 'Made of Bold Sports Development Programme' begins in Mundgod, a small town in the Uttara Kannada district. This region's Tribal Communities (particularly the Siddi Community) have some of India's highest talent densities for sprinting. The children from this remote region idolise Olympic champions Usain Bolt and Noah Lyles, and running is more than just a sport for them. RCB's Made of Bold Sports Development Programme signifies the spirit of an ambitious collective dream of Mundgod becoming India's "sprint capital."

Made of Bold Sports Development Program was created by RCB in partnership with non-profit sports organisations, such as the GoSports Foundation and Bridges of Sports Foundation. The carefully conceptualised program offers comprehensive support, including education, training, and nutrition, while leveraging the power of sports to help integrate this tribal community of North Karnataka into mainstream sports.

RCB's Made of Bold Sports Development Programme will provide targeted local support to 25 junior athletes training under the Bridges of Sports Foundation. The programme will initially engage over 400 children in a dynamic 2-tier league, with the 25 top performers receiving comprehensive training through 300 sessions that offer holistic support for state and national competitions. Additionally, two exceptional athletes will benefit from advanced training under exceptional team coaches and therapists who have previously worked with multiple Olympic medallists as part of the performance program initiated by the Bridges of Sports Foundation in the United Kingdom.

"We are excited to join hands with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to help nurture talent within communities. The life and journey of an athlete are not easy, and the presence of bankable support systems at all levels is an essential component of success. We have enjoyed the opportunity to design and implement an innovative programme like Made of Bold with RCB. We are confident it will give many of the most deserving young athletes a chance to grow and shine," Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO of GoSports Foundation said in a press release.

Nitish Chiniwar, Founder of Bridges of Sports Foundation, said, "Made of Bold is an initiative that was born out of a lot of thought and is important to all of the stakeholders involved because of the potential to have a long-lasting impact on the sporting ecosystem in Karnataka - and by extension in India - is massive. In our experience, sportspersons cannot become champions without the support system's constant presence. We are quietly confident that this programme has all the ingredients needed to be a source of support to these exceptionally talented athletes in Mundgod, which we believe can go on to become our very own "Sprint Capital."

Concentrating sports in certain 'hot-beds' of talent is not new. More examples of specific sports are the cultural epitome of a particular region or community. May it be the wrestling talent from a specific belt in Haryana or the hockey heroes from tribal areas of Odisha. However, identifying and further nurturing these talents while bringing success and building champions also builds the very communities they come from. There are strong linkages to using sports as a medium of change and growth.

RCB will follow up on this vision by initiating and curating conversations centred around the continuous development of sports in the country, hoping to inspire and encourage more stakeholders to contribute to Indian sports. (ANI)

