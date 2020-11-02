Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (PTI) Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 152 for seven in their Indian Premier League game against Delhi Capitals here on Monday.

Young Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with a 41-ball 50.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 152/7 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 50; Anrich Nortje 3/33).

