Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 182/6 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Batting first, star batter Virat Kohli top-scored with an unbeaten 83 off 59 balls while Cameron Green (33 off 21 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (28 off 19 balls) made useful contributions, the latter while getting two reprieves.

Also Read | RCB 182/6 in 20 Overs | RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik Guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Strong Total.

Enjoying a good run of form, Kohli struck four fours and as many sixes during his fluent knock at the M Chinnaswami Stadium.

Brief scores:

Also Read | David Warner Praises Pushpa Star Allu Arjun's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Says 'How Good Is This Legend'.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohi 83 not out, Cameron Green 33;Andre Russell 2/29).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)