Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what promises to be a blockbuster of a showdown in IPL 2024 on March 29. Both the teams enter this match on the back of wins. While RCB had a rocky start with a loss to Chennai Super Kings and later bounced back strong hard by beating Punjab Kings, KKR kicked off their campaign with a nervy three-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have had some memorable matches in the history of the tournament and there's absolutely no doubt that this context is set to be an exciting addition to this epic rivalry.

With wins in their last matches, both sides have momentum as they enter this contest. Faf du Plessis and his side did not have good outings with the ball in both their matches, and it is something that they would like to correct in this match. KKR's issues with the top-order continued as they were 32/3 at one stage at one point. The RCB vs KKR rivalry will also have a potential meeting between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, and fans will know what happened when these two fiery characters faced each other last time.

RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

KKR Full Squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain