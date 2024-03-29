Australian cricketer David Warner is definitely a big fan of star Allu Arjun, whom he referred to as a legend on his latest post on social media. Warner on Friday took to Instagram and shared the picture of Allu Arjun posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai. Allu Arjun Meets His Wax Doppelganger! Statue Unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai (View Pic).

Sharing the picture, the Aussie star captioned the image: "How good is this legend @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa." This is not the first time that the Australian batter Warner has shown his love towards Allu Arjun.

David Warner Congratulates Allu Arjun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

During the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic ‘thaggedele’ step from Pushpa: The Rise. He also danced to the number "Srivalli," originally picturised on Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Warner also shared a video of his daughters dancing to another song, "Saami," from the film. ‘How Good Is This Legend’ David Warner Congratulates Allu Arjun After Pushpa Star Gets Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Museum (See Post).

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika. It will be released on August 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2024 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).