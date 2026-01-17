Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 11th fixture of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, on Saturday.

The RCB vs DC WPL match is the second fixture of the day, with UP Warriorz having defeated Mumbai Indians by 22 runs earlier in the day.

Also Read | CCL 2026 Live Streaming Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors: Watch Telecast of Celebrity Cricket League T20 Match on TV and Online.

The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB have come to the match riding on a three-match winning run and will look register their fourth consecutive WPL 2026 win and remain undefeated. They occupy the top spot in the WPL 2026 points table. In their previous match of the tournament, RCB defeated Gujarat Giants by 32 runs.

Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, on the other hand, currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table, having won only one of their three WPL 2026 games. The sole victory came in their previous match against UP Warriorz, which they won by seven wickets.

Also Read | Will Babar Azam be Part of Pakistan Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026?.

Speaking at the toss, Smriti Mandhana said, "It is the right time to send out signals that we are not panicking and changing, but it is just about the team combination. Everyone is looking to do the right things. What happens on the field comes with a lot of hard work."

Jemimah Rodrigues said the team is comfortable batting first despite losing the toss and will stick to the same game plan as in earlier matches.

"We have a fun rivalry. We were fine to even bat. Sometimes losing the toss is good. Out gameplan will remain same. We have won change, [Chinelle] Henry is out to due to injury she suffered in the last game. Lucy Hamilton comes in and is making her debut. We play together for Brisbane Heat. Very excited to see how she goes," Jemimah Rodrigues said.

RCB vs DC Wpl 2026 match playing 11.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Playing 11: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell

Delhi Capitals Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Shree Charani (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)