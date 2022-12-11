Chattogram [Bangladesh], December 11 (ANI): The record-breaker Virat Kohli had a memorable day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, as he brought up his first ODI century since August 2019, his 44th in the 50-over format. He also surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-highest number of international cricket centuries.

Virat roared back to his vintage avatar in ODIs after a string of failures during the third and final ODI of India against Bangladesh on Saturday.

He surpassed Ponting, who had 71 international cricket tons, to become the second-highest century scorer in the sport with a total of 72. He is 28 more away from equalling legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar's figure of 100 centuries and 29 tons away from shattering this record.

Virat now also has the most ODI centuries in winning cause, with total of 36. He also has 50 international cricket centuries in winning cause, most by any batter.

The star batter also completed his 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh. In 19 matches in this country, he has scored 1,097 runs at an average of 73.13, with six centuries and three half-centuries and the best score of 183.

It is the fourth nation where he has scored more than a thousand runs in ODIs. Other countries include India (5,020 runs), England (1,349 runs), Australia (1,327 runs).

Bangladesh has won the series by 2-1.

Coming to the match, put to bat by Bangladesh, India lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) early. But following that fall of wicket, star batter Virat Kohli and a young Ishan Kishan tore Bangladesh bowling apart.

Kishan converted his maiden ODI ton into a double hundred in just 126 balls, the fastest in ODI history. Virat also returned to form in ODIs, smashing his first ton in the format since 2019, scoring 113 off 91 balls. The duo put on a 290-run stand for the second wicket.

Following that, India started to lose wickets early. Washington Sundar (37) and Axar Patel (20) played some solid knocks to guide India to 409/8 in their 50 overs.

Ebadot Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed took two wickets. Shakib was the pick of the bowlers with 2/68.

Chasing 410, Bangladesh never looked like a threat to Indian bowlers. They were bundled out for just 182, with Shakib (43) and skipper Litton Das (29) being among the top scorers.

Shardul Thakur (3/30), Axar Patel (2/22), Umran Malik (2/43) bowled exceptionally. Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar also took a scalp each.

Kishan's double ton earned him the 'Man of the Match' title. (ANI)

