New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday met the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, (IPU) Geneva, Duarte Pacheco to discuss cooperation among the international parliamentarians, especially in the field of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Speaking about their meeting Rijiju said: "We discussed India's Fit India Movement, Yoga, and how we have been able to start certain sports-related activities in the country in a controlled manner despite COVID 19.

"I have also requested the IPU Chairman to arrange a World Youth Parliamentarian meeting where the younger parliamentarians can come together and promote some fitness activities during the youth exchange of different countries. Pacheco was very enthusiastic about the idea," he added.

Secretary, Sports, Ravi Mittal, and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma were also present during the meeting.

Rijiju on Monday, in a written reply, informed Rajya Sabha that the central government is helping sportspersons across the country to obtain maximum quota for the Olympics and enhance their chances of winning medals.

He also mentioned that Rs 13.73 crore has been released for the promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons under one vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities.

"'Sports' being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including the promotion of sports competitions for divyang persons, rests with the State/Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements its efforts by bridging critical gaps. However, the Union Government has started a Central Sector Scheme, namely, Khelo India Scheme in the year 2016-17 and revamped it further with twelve verticals in 2017-18. Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State/Union Territory-wise," he said.

"Under one of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely, 'Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities' funds to the tune of Rs 13.73 crore have been released till date for promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons," Rijiju added. (ANI)

