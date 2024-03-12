New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday gave a major update on Rishabh Pant's recovery from injury and said that the wicketkeeper batter has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The India wicketkeeper batter missed the IPL 2023 after suffering multiple injuries in a horrific car accident on December 30, 2022.

BCCI took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account and stated that after taking part in an extensive 14-month recovery process Pant has been given the green signal to take part in the IPL 2024.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA@IPL 2024," BCCI stated.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The schedule until April 7 has been announced as of now, with the remainder to be declared later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the dates for which are yet to be announced.

Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will not be available to host the matches just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final on March 17.

DC's other fixtures till April 7 include a March 28 match against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur and against the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7. (ANI)

