Head Coach Andrew McDonald had backed Mitchell Marsh to captain Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA in June and is expected to recommend to the Cricket Australia board that the 32-year-old be handed the reins on a formal basis. McDonald, who forms a part of the selection panel chaired by George Bailey, will recommend to the Cricket Australia board that the 32-year-old be handed the reins on a formal basis as the role is still up for grabs following Aaron Finch's retirement from the job at the end of 2022. Australia Coach Andrew McDonald Hints at Continuing With Steve Smith As Opener in Test Series Against India.

Marsh has held the leadership role on an unofficial basis since the retirement of Finch after Australia’s failed T20 World Cup campaign in 2022, leading the team to a 3-0 victory in South Africa. Australia also won 2-1 against West Indies at home and Australia swept New Zealand 3-0 in away series.

"I think all roads will lead to Mitch, so just got to get that ticked off in certain areas," said McDonald, who with chair George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide forms the selection panel that will advise CA of their preferred choice, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"We're happy and comfortable with the way he's been able to operate with that T20 team. We think he's the leader for the World Cup, and I think that will just be a matter of due course," he added. NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: ‘Story of This Series Was To See Someone Standing Up To Be a Match-Winner’ Says Pat Cummins.

Marsh's road to redemption as an international player began in the 20-over game when he led his team to the 2021 World Cup trophy. He was player of the match in the final against New Zealand in Dubai, with an unbeaten 77 from 50 balls as Australia chased down a victory target of 173 with more than an over to spare. In 54 T20Is, Marsh has 1432 runs with nine half-centuries besides 17 wickets at a 22.76 average.

