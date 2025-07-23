Manchester, July 23: India batter Rishabh Pant retired hurt and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Wednesday. Pant was batting on 37 off 48 balls at that time. The wicketkeeper-batter first received on-field medical attention but had to be moved out of the field in a golf cart labelled as an ambulance. “He has gone for scans, and the result is awaited,” the BCCI said after the end of the day's play. Rishabh Pant Becomes First Visiting Wicketkeeper To Score 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Blood was seen seeping off Pant's right foot, and the affected area had considerable swelling as well. More details of his latest injury are awaited.

Woakes' full-length ball crashed onto Pant's toe, and the England players went up in appeal for leg before. But a tiny inside edge on the review saved the day for Pant.

Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt After Chris Woakes’ Yorker Crashes Onto His Foot

This was the second injury for Pant in this series as he had bruised his finger while keeping during the third Test at the Lord's, which prevented him from guarding the stumps in England's second innings. Dhruv Jurel had kept the wickets then as a substitute.

