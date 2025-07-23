India national cricket team star Rishabh Pant became the first visiting wicketkeeper-batter to slam 1000 Test runs in England. The left-handed batter achieved this historic milestone during the fourth Test against the Three Lions at Old Trafford in Manchester. So far, Pant has played 13 Tests on English soil. The stylish cricketer has a superb average of 43.78. Pant has hammered four centuries in England. KL Rahul Creates History! Becomes Second Indian Opener To Hit 1000 Test Runs in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Completes 1000 Test Runs in England

First Visiting Wicketkeeper-batter to Score 1000 Test Runs in England

