Leeds [UK] June 21 (ANI): A majestic century from wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant powered India to 454/7 in the pre-Lunch session of the second day of first Test against England, at Headingley Leeds.

England skipper Ben Stokes grabbed his fourth wicket of the innings and Shardul Thakur became his latest prey and departed for one just before lunch. Before this, England got their biggest breakthrough of the day as Josh Tongue removed Rishabh Pant for 134.

Shubman Gill was out after a captain's innings of 147. He was caught on deep square leg on 147, off Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

India started the second day at 359/3 with Gill not out on 127. Pant was on the other end, unbeaten on 62.

India crossed the 400 runs mark in the 96th over and had not lost a wicket when drinks were called. Pant brought up his seventh test century with a six, in the 100th over, and surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to score the most centuries by a wicketkeeper-batter for India.

Karun Nair joined Pant in the middle after Gill's dismissal. Nair, who made a comeback after eight years in Test cricket, departed for a duck. England skipper Ben Stokes grabbed his third wicket of the innings. Ravindra Jadeja joined Pant in the middle.

India crossed the 450 runs-mark in the 106th over with Rishabh Pant 132 (173) and Ravindra Jadeja 1 (1). Pant was next to go and his third century in England included 12 fours and six sixes.

After Pant's dismissal, Shardul Thakur joined Jadeja in the middle and did not last long.

India were 454/7 at Lunch with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on 2.

Brief score: India 454/7 ( Shubman Gill 147, Rishabh Pant 134; Ben Stokes 4/66). Vs England. (ANI)

