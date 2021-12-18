New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Former India's opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday heaped praise on Joe Root, saying that the England skipper is single-handedly carrying the team's batting on his shoulders.

"Joe Root is such a joy to watch. Looks easy on the eyes but scores some tough runs. One of the the best players of spin, and currently the best among usual suspects in Kohli, Smith and Williamson. What a year he's having, single-handedly carrying the English batting," tweeted Jaffer.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Goalscoring Record from 2013 as Bayern Munich Seals 4-0 Win Against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga 2021-22 Match.

Root scored 62 in the first innings of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. Along the course of this innings, the England skipper went past 1,600 Test runs in 2021.

If Root manages to score 1,789 runs in 2021, then he would become the batter to register the most number of runs in this format in a single calendar year.

Also Read | AUS vs ENG 2nd Test, Ashes 2021 Day 3, Lunch: Dawid Malan and Joe Root Lead England’s Fightback (Dinner, Day 3).

Dawid Malan and Joe Root had ensured that England do not lose any wicket in the opening session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

At the lunch break, England's score read 140/2 -- still trailing by 333 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)