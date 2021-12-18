Robert Lewandowski and scripting records go hand in hand. Not only did he net his 43rd Bundesliga goal during Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, but the Polish footballer also overhauled Gerd Muller's record of most goals in a calendar year. Now. he has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record scoring 69 goals in a calendar year. This obviously included his goals in Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, Champions League and of course his national team. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 69 goals in a calendar year in 2013. Lionel Messi remains the highest goalscorer netting 91 goals in one season. The former Barcelona had scripted this record in 2012. Robert Lewandowski Scores 43rd Goal of 2021, Breaks Gerd Muller's Record As Bayern Munich Thrashes Wolfsburg in Bundesliga 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

Talking about Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga 2021-22 match Lewa's team went on to win the game 4-0. Thomas Muller scored a goal in the seventh minute of the match and then Dayot Upamecano chipped in with a goal at the 51st minute. A couple of minutes later, Leroy Sane took the team to 3-0. Robert Lewandowski scored the last goal of the match and scripted this prolific record.

This was Bayern Munich's last match in 2021 and they end the Bundesliga 2021-22 season by being on number one of the table. The team currently has 43 points in their kitty.

