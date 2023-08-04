Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower as the head coach on Friday.

Andy Flower has coached the International and franchise cricket teams for over a decade and has been part of teams which won PSL, The Hundred, ILT20, and T10.

He went on to be a successful coach for England, helping the team win home and away Ashes campaigns as well as T20 World Cup in 2010 and taking England test team to No1 in the world. He is also the first player from Zimbabwe to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

A fine batter, Andy had an average of 51.54 and 12 hundreds from 63 Test matches to his name. Both as a player and later as a coach, Flower has a successful track record in Indian conditions.

RCB also confirmed the decision of not renewing the contract of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as part of the internal review that the team concluded post the end of the previous season. The franchise expressed its gratitude to them for their efforts during their time with RCB for the last four seasons.

"We would like to thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their excellent work in the past four seasons culminating in three play-offs. Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard. They leave us with a legacy of having given several young players the confidence to show their ability at the highest stage. On behalf of RCB, I would like to wish both of them all the best for their future endeavours and welcome Andy Flower to take the baton forward to achieve greater heights with RCB," Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said, according to a release.

Andy Flower said the responsibility is also a challenge.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said. (ANI)

