Sports News | Russian Anti-doping Agency to Resume Testing

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:02 PM IST
Sports News | Russian Anti-doping Agency to Resume Testing

Washington, Jun 16 (AP) The Russian anti-doping agency says it is resuming the testing of athletes after a break of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency says its staff has been equipped with protective equipment and will have to test negative for the virus before working with any athletes.

It has also offered athletes advice on how to register their status if they have to isolate themselves because they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The agency initially suspended testing on March 27 for one week but that was extended because of Russian government measures to prevent the spread of the virus. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

