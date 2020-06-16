Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Luka Modric Admits Real Madrid Missing Cristiano Ronaldo, Says ‘Cristiano Always Wants to Win’

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 05:55 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric (Photo Credits: Getty)

It’s been a couple of years that Cristiano Ronaldo has quit Real Madrid but the players of the Los Blancos are still missing the Portugal star. In a recent interview, Croatia’s Luka Modric admits missing Ronaldo and said that his character is missed at Real Madrid as he always wanted to win. While explaining his statement further the Croatian said that CR7 motivate the team and made them react. When Modric was asked to rate CR7 as a person he gave him 10 marks and said that has a big hearts and is always willing to help people in need. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Chelsea FC Reportedly Makes an Offer of Whopping £120 Million, Twitterati Goes Berserk With Rumour.

While speaking about Ronaldo he said, “Talking about the player seems trivial to me - he is among the best ever. We missed his goals and character at Real. Cristiano always wants to win, he motivated us and made us react.” Ronaldo had been the all-time highest goal-scorer of Los Blancos and played for the team for about nine years. He played at Bernabeu from 2009-2018. After the team won the Champions League against Liverpool back in 2018, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner announced that he was quitting the Los Blancos.

Talking about CR7, the former Manchester United player is planning to quit Juventus and has been linked with Chelsea heavily. The EPL club has made a reported offer of 120 million pounds for the forward. Only time will tell us the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo but for now, CR7 fans are so wanting the deal to happen.

