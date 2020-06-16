Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rustom 'Russi’ Sorabji Cooper Becomes English County Club Middlesex’s Oldest First-Class Cricketer

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 04:46 PM IST
A+
A-
Rustom 'Russi’ Sorabji Cooper Becomes English County Club Middlesex’s Oldest First-Class Cricketer
Russi Cooper Becomes Middlesex Oldest First-Class Cricketer (Photo Credits: Middlesex)

Cricket is one of the most popular sports all around the world and the enthusiasm and passion of the fans can’t be described in words. The love for the game is certainly not just limited to a particular age group and Rustom  Sorabji Cooper aka Russi Copper is the proof of the fact. The Mumbai-born player became English County Club Middlesex’s oldest First-Class cricketer on Tuesday (June 16, 2020). Aged 97 years, 183 days old, Russi is still going strong and is still going strong. Prior to him, the record was held by James Gilman who took his last breath on 14th September 1976, aged 97 years, 182 days. ‘We Stand Against Racism’: England Cricket Board Shares Beautiful Message About Unity in Diversity.

As per the official website of Hornsey Cricket Club, Cooper, who was born on December 15, 1922, made his first-class debut for Middlesex way back in 1949. Scoring 36 in the maiden innings for the club, the batsman played a decent amount of matches between 1949 and 1951. Surprisingly, Cooper didn’t play a great amount of cricket as he ended his career at an astonishing First-Class average of 52.39. For Middlesex, however, Cooper wasn’t able to justify his potential with Middlesex as he averaged just 19.63 in eight matches for the club with the highest score of 54.

Apart from Middlesex, Cooper also played for Hornsey Cricket Club and that’s where he piled up a mountain of runs and bagged the legendary status. Despite being a batsman of such high authority, no one, who played alongside Cooper remembers any instance where he cleared the ropes for a six.

After retiring from cricket, Cooper continued to be an ardent lover of the gentleman’s game. Well, many players will certainly come and go in the English County. However, Cooper has certainly carved his name in the history of the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
England Cricket Club English County Club Middlesex Russi Cooper Rustom 'Russi’ Sorabji Cooper Rustom Cooper
You might also like
Mohammad Hafeez Replaces AB de Villiers in Middlesex Squad for T20 Blast 2019
Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez Replaces AB de Villiers in Middlesex Squad for T20 Blast 2019
England Bundled out on 85 Runs During One Off Tests Against Ireland As Tim Murtagh Snaps Five Wickets; Netizens Trolled the CWC 2019 Champions
Cricket

England Bundled out on 85 Runs During One Off Tests Against Ireland As Tim Murtagh Snaps Five Wickets; Netizens Trolled the CWC 2019 Champions
Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy Announces Summer Camps at MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai
Cricket

Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy Announces Summer Camps at MIG Cricket Club in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar & Vinod Kambli Conduct Training Camp for Kids in Pune (See Pics)
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar & Vinod Kambli Conduct Training Camp for Kids in Pune (See Pics)
Sachin Tendulkar & Vinod Kambli To Reunite at 'Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy'; Adds Another Chapter to Their Benevolent Friendship!
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar & Vinod Kambli To Reunite at 'Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy'; Adds Another Chapter to Their Benevolent Friendship!
Paul Collingwood To Retire From International Cricket: Former England Captain Announces Retirement After End of Current Domestic Season
Cricket

Paul Collingwood To Retire From International Cricket: Former England Captain Announces Retirement After End of Current Domestic Season
Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Virat Kohli at Nets Ahead of the India vs England Second Test (Watch Video)
Cricket

Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Virat Kohli at Nets Ahead of the India vs England Second Test (Watch Video)
Sachin Tendulkar Collaborates With Middlesex County to Launch a Cricket Academy
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Collaborates With Middlesex County to Launch a Cricket Academy
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement