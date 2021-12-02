Bloemfontein [South Africa], December 2 (ANI): India A bowling once again put on an impressive show with the ball before bad light cut short the play on Day 3 of the second four-day game in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

While Ishan Porel scalped two wickets, Saurabh Kumar and Baba Aparajith picked a wicket each as India A reduced South Africa A to 116/5, extending the lead to 137.

After securing a 21-run lead in the first innings, South Africa A were off to a solid start as Sarel Erwee and captain Pieter Malan put on a 69-run stand before Saurabh Kumar dismissed the former for 41.

Although Malan and Raynard van Tonder added 29 runs together, India A derailed the South Africa A innings, scalping four wickets in space of 17 runs. While Malan was run-out, Zubayr Hamza was dismissed by Baba Aparajith.

Porel then struck twice in quick succession, getting van Tonder and Sinethemba Qeshile out before bad light stopped play.

Earlier, India A, who resumed the proceedings on Day 3 at 198/5, added 78 runs to their overnight score before being all-out for 276.

Hanuma Vihari, who was unbeaten on 45 on Day 2, brought up a fine half-century. But the right-hander departed soon after as Marco Jansen struck. Sarfaraz Khan, meanwhile, put on a fine show with the bat and went on to add a brisk 41-run stand with Saurabh Kumar to push India A past 250.

While Saurabh got out for 23, Sarfaraz, who scored an unbeaten 71 with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes to be a top scorer for the team, took India A to 276.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 297 all out and 116/5 (Sarel Erwee 41, Raynard van Tonder 33; Ishan Porel 2/17); India A 276. (ANI)

