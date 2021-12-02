India and New Zealand will face off against each other in the second Test of the two-game series. IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 03, 2021 (Friday) onwards. The first game ended in a draw and both teams will be aiming for a win to seal the series. Meanwhile, we take a look at Mumbai weather ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 and how the pitch could behave. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Preview.

India will welcome back skipper Virat Kohli for this clash after he missed the opening game and the T20I series. The return of Kohli will see one of the batters from India’s top order miss out as the team will be aiming to make a few changes. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take heart from their performance on the final day as they managed to conjure up a draw but will be aiming for a win this time around. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs New Zealand.

Mumbai Weather

Mumbai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

It is going to be a rainy Friday (December 3, 2021) to kick off the opening day of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai. The temperature is expected to be in the late 20 degrees Celcius and rain is also expected to play some part throughout the day.

Wankhede Pitch Report

Pacers start off great but it is the spinners, who usually grow into the game as the match goes on at Wakhkede. But recent rain showers could play a part in how the strip might behave and pacers could get much more purchase out of the pitch.

