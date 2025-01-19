Centurion [South Africa], January 19 (ANI): Joe Root delivered a T20 masterclass to lead the Paarl Royals to a thrilling eight-wicket victory over the Pretoria Capitals on Saturday.

Root's unbeaten 92 off 60 balls was the highlight of the Royals' successful chase of the Capitals' total of 212/5, with just two balls to spare.

His innings was a masterpiece of placement, timing, and innovation, demonstrating that a T20 performance can be about more than just power. Root's knock included 11 sweetly-timed boundaries and two sixes.

The Royals suffered an early setback, losing in-form rising star Lhuan-dre Pretorius to the first ball of the run chase, much to the disappointment of the many Royals fans dressed in pink at Centurion.

However, this setback unearthed a new Betway SA20 star in Rubin Hermann, the elder brother of Sunrisers Eastern Cape's Jordan Hermann. Rubin Hermann had a dream debut for the Royals, scoring a striking 56 off 33 balls (5x4, 3x6). He shared an explosive 125-run partnership in just 69 balls with Root.

This partnership set the stage for Royals captain David Miller to finish the game in style, contributing to an unbroken 88-run stand with Root off just 48 balls, securing the valuable four points for the team.

The Capitals, however, will be left to ponder how they ended up on the losing side after solid contributions from Will Smeed (54 off 34 balls), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (42 off 29 balls), and Kyle Verreynne (45 off 23 balls), which had earlier set up an imposing total.

On a Centurion pitch resembling a batting paradise, Royals' mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman stood out with figures of 2/28 from his four overs, making a critical difference alongside Root's brilliance on the day. (ANI)

