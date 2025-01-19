India Women U19 Cricket Team vs West Indies Women U19 Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast: Defending champions India Under-19 begin their title defence against West Indies Under-19 in the Group A of ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025. Apart from these two teams, Malaysia Women Under-19 and Sri Lanka Under-19 are part of Group A. Meanwhile, for IND-W U19 vs WI-W U-19 live streaming online and live telecast details you can continue reading. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.

Malaysia is hosting the second edition of ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025. India U19 won the inaugural edition under Shafali Verma’s leadership and now will be looking to defend the same under Niki Prasad’s captaincy. A total of 16 teams are taking part in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025. The teams have been divided into four groups comprising four teams each.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND-W vs WI-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 for India. Sadly, the live telecast of all the group stage and Super Six round matches will not be live telecast in India. According to information provided on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official website, the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live telecast will be available for the semifinals and the final, with Star Sports 2 set to air both those thrilling matches. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND-W vs WI-W Group Stage Match of U-19 Women's T20I World Cup 2025 on TV?

Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network. It will provide ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 live streaming for fans in India. Fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch live streaming of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup between the Indian women and the West Indies women.

