India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Live Score: After winning the inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup tournament, the India U-19 Women’s side will look to capture the world title also. The ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 is being played in Malaysia. Interestingly India last won the Asia Cup title in the same venue. In the opening match of the tournament, the India U-19 Women’s team will face the West Indies U-19 Women’s Team. Niki Prasad will lead the Indian side while youngster Samara Ramnath will take charge for the Windies. India U-19 Women vs West Indies U-19 will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

The Indian side is in group A with West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. Niki Prasad’s India and Samara Ramnath’s West Indies will be the eighth match of the tournament and both sides will look for a great start. For India, Gongadi Trisha is expected to play a key role. Recently she shined with the bat in the Asia Cup and also in the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup competition in South Africa, Gongadi Trisha played a vital role, handing her side victory

Another star for the Indian side will be Aayushi Shukla who was the top wicket-taker in the Asia Cup. With multiple stars like G Kamalini, Sonam Yadav, Mithila Vinod, and Parunika Sisodiya capable of winning the match singlehandedly, Niki Prasad’s side will be confident entering into the game. Check out the India U-19 Women vs West Indies U-19 Live score and updates below. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.

India U-19 Women vs West Indies U-19 ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 Squads:

India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

West Indies: Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes