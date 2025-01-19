Unfortunate for the West Indian opener who was playing well when the side was losing wickets from the other end. A mixup between Asabi Callendar, and her partner cost the West Indian side a big wicket. In the very next over, the batting side lost two more wickets in a similar fashion handing India a massive advantage in the game.
Four top-order battersare already back in the pavilion and just 18 runs on the board for the West Indies Women's U19 side, Niki Prasad and co will be pleased with the proceedings and will look to put pressure on the opposition.
Poor execution from the West Indies side as they lost two more wickets in the space of seven deliveries. Parunika Sisodia picks up a wicket in her very first over while Aayushi Shulka - Asia Cup star performer also gets a wicket in her first over. Aayushi was the top wicket-taker in the Asia Cup and will look for a similar performance in the world Cup.
Joshitha VJ picked up two wickets on back-to-back deliveries to finish off the successful over. Samara Ramnath and Naijanni Cumberbatch are back in the pavilion as they tried to accelarate the scoring. Sanika Chalke took Naijanni's catch while Windies captain Samara was caught in front of the stumps. India will look to pounce on two early wickets and Joshitha will also aim for her hattrick.
Well, we are in the early stages of the match, but considering the 20-over format of the tournament, this can be considered as a slow start from the team in maroon. the Indian side will be happy with the opening spell, while Windies openers Asabi Callendar and Samara Ramnath will look for some big shots now.
Both sides have fielded their strong 11 for the opening match. check out the playing XI for India and West Indies
West Indies Women U19: Asabi Callendar, Samara Ramnath(c), Naijanni Cumberbatch, Jahzara Claxton, Brianna Harricharan, Kenika Cassar, Abigail Bryce, Kristen Sutherland(w), Amrita Ramtahal, Amiah Gilbert, Selena Ross
India Women U19: Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini(w), Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad(c), Bhavika Ahire, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sonam Yadav
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's U-19 World Cup 2025 tournament. in the 8th match of the competition, India will face West Indies and will look for a positive start. The Indian side will bowl first after winning the toss. Stay tuned for more updates on the Ind U19 vs WI U19 match.
India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team vs West Indies U19 Women’s National Cricket Team Live Score: After winning the inaugural U19 Women’s Asia Cup tournament, the India U-19 Women’s side will look to capture the world title also. The ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 is being played in Malaysia. Interestingly India last won the Asia Cup title in the same venue. In the opening match of the tournament, the India U-19 Women’s team will face the West Indies U-19 Women’s Team. Niki Prasad will lead the Indian side while youngster Samara Ramnath will take charge for the Windies. India U-19 Women vs West Indies U-19 will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).
The Indian side is in group A with West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia. Niki Prasad’s India and Samara Ramnath’s West Indies will be the eighth match of the tournament and both sides will look for a great start. For India, Gongadi Trisha is expected to play a key role. Recently she shined with the bat in the Asia Cup and also in the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup competition in South Africa, Gongadi Trisha played a vital role, handing her side victory
Another star for the Indian side will be Aayushi Shukla who was the top wicket-taker in the Asia Cup. With multiple stars like G Kamalini, Sonam Yadav, Mithila Vinod, and Parunika Sisodiya capable of winning the match singlehandedly, Niki Prasad’s side will be confident entering into the game. Check out the India U-19 Women vs West Indies U-19 Live score and updates below. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Second Edition of Women's Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket WC.
India U-19 Women vs West Indies U-19 ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 Squads:
India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S
West Indies: Samara Ramnath (c), Asabi Callender, Abigail Bryce, Kenika Cassar, Jahzara Claxton, Denella Creese, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Erin Deane, Amiah Gilbert, Trisha Hardat, Brianna Harricharan, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Kristen Sutherland, Aaliyah Weekes