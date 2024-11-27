New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) One of the greatest steeplechase runners of all time, Ezekiel Kemboi, has invited Avinash Sable for sessions with him at his base and advised the Indian star to undergo high-altitude training in places such as Kenya and Ethiopia to build endurance.

Kemboi has two Olympic medals and four World Championship titles under his belt.

Sable finished 11th in the Men's 3000m steeplechase final of the Paris Olympics.

"I think the Indian guy Sable, the steeplechaser, the boy is still young. He still has a lot of time. What I want him to do is to have some motivation for himself. To have a vision, to have a target. To target what comes in a year, like world championship, Olympics," Kemboi said.

"I also want to request if it could be possible for him to go to Africa... Kenya or in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for some intense training which will focus on building up his endurance so that he gets more power while running," Kemboi told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of Ekamra Sports Literature festival here.

The legendary athlete is optimistic about Sable's future but emphasised that the Indian should focus on strategic training.

"Just go for high-altitude training... because we have the best altitude for training in the regions of Kenya and Ethiopia for his body system to adapt to endurance. Because speed is just something easy to achieve, what matters most in athletics is endurance," he said.

He also requested Sable and other athletes to come to Kenya and train under him.

"My request to the Indian athletes, they are welcome in Kenya anytime especially the steeplechase guy Sable (Avinash), he can come to Kenya. I will offer him my service for free, free accommodation, and good training. I am always available for anyone who wants my assistance," said Kemboi.

He attributed Kenya and Ethiopia's dominance in long-distance and middle-distance running to their unique climatic conditions and said the conditions in India are not best suited for preparing for these events.

"In Africa, we have the best weather for training, especially in Kenya and Ethiopia. The weather is so good in the Rift Valley, that's where I stay in Eldoret.

"The weather there is the best, so I think what is good for an athlete is how you train and where you train. Because the weather here in India is not so good for middle and long distance running."

"Athletics Federation of India can request Athletics Kenya for some intense programme whereby they can link up Kenyan athletes and Indian athletes to come to Kenya. So that they can work with Kenyan athletes and also with Kenyan coaches to do the training, one programme together for the betterment of the sport."

The Kenyan who has taken up coaching back home shared his thoughts on his role and also about next year's World Athletics Championship in Tokyo where he may have athletes from his team participating.

"I think next year in Tokyo things will be a bit different because, back home in Kenya, I have started coaching. I have my small team and I am preparing them for Tokyo. I have six strong athletes, I want them all to be like Kemboi.

"So I have put them under intense training programs so that they become world beaters in near future. We will be there to showcase our effort and to show the world that a champion always is a champion."

