Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun Tendulkar became the first father and son to play in Indian Premier League.

Sachin made his debut for MI in the first season of the IPL back in 2008 and played for the side till 2013. Now, Arjun has also made his debut from the same franchise.

Also Read | Abhinav Manohar, David Miller’s Strong Finish Powers Gujarat Titans to 177/7 Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 Match.

Arjun made his much awaited debut for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored total 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with the strike rate of 119.82.

Also Read | MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Venkatesh Iyer’s Century Overshadowed As Mumbai Indians Clinch First Home Victory.

Sachin's best performance came in IPL 2010. He scored 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 at a strike rate of 132.61. He scored five fifties that season and his best individual score was 89*. He won the 'Orange Cap' that season. MI finished as runners-up that season.

On Sunday, after winning the toss, MI chose to bowl and gave the ball to the young MI debutant Arjun Tendulkar, who bowled an impactful over to kick off the game.

Playing as a pacer in Mumbai's side, Arjun delivered only two over in the debutant match against KKR. He did not get any wicket and gave 17 runs with economy of 8.50 against KKR.

In nine T20s, Arjun has scored 20 runs in five innings with best score of 15. He has 12 wickets in the format at an average of 16.50 and an economy rate of 6.60. His best bowling figures are 4/10 in the T20.

In seven first-class matches, Arjun has scored 223 runs in nine innings at an average of 24.77 with a century. He has also taken 12 wickets in the format at an average of 45.58 with an economy rate of 3.42. His best bowling figures in an innings are 3/104.

In seven List-A matches, he has scored 25 runs in three innings, with best score of 14*. Arjun also has eight wickets in the format at an average of 32.37 and an economy rate of 4.98. His best bowling figures in the format are 2/32.

For Kolkata, Venkatesh Iyer clinched second IPL century by scoring 104 runs in 51 balls. With the help of Venkatesh's hundred and Andre Russell's 21 runs in 11 balls, KKR put 185 runs on the board losing six wickets.

Hrithik Shokeen was the pick of the bowlers by taking two wickets. Piyush Chawla, Cameron Green, Duan Jansen and Riley Meredith took one-one wickets.

MI chased down the total in 17.4 overs, with five wickets in hand.

Knocks from Ishan Kishan (58 off 25 balls with five fours and five sixes), Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25 balls, four boundaries and three sixes), Tilak Verma (30 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Tim David (24* in 13 balls with a four and two sixes) were the main run-getters for MI.

For KKR, Suyash Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with 2/27 in four overs. Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)