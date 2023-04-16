Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Gujarat Titans scored 177 for seven against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Invited to bat first, the in-form Shubman Gill made 45 off 34 balls at the top of the order, while David Miller struck a 30-ball 46 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Abhinav Manohar smashed 27 in 13 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans: 177/7 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 45, David Miller 46; Sandeep Sharma 2/25).

