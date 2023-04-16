Mumbai Indians have registered their second win of the season, this time at home against Kolkata Knight Riders. A match that saw a lot including a big century from Venkatesh Iyer in the first innings finally fell into the hands of Mumbai Indians due to their inspired batting performance. Chasing a decent score of 186, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the KKR bowlers on and broke the back of the chase in the powerplay. From there they never looked to slow down and got over the finishing line comfortably and secured the win by five wickets and 14 balls to spare. 'Century After 15 Years!' Twitterati React As Kolkata Knight Riders All-Rounder Creates History With Maiden IPL Hundred in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav came on for the toss as he revealed Rohit Sharma is not 100% fit and will come on from the impact player sub list. The game turned out as he predicted with Wankhede pitch settling down in the second innings and shot playing became much easier. Initially the wicket stopped a little with all the KKR batters struggling to play shot except Venkatesh Iyer who destroyed the MI bowlers to score a brilliant century. Yet it was not enough for KKR as Ishan Kishan and later Suryakumar Yadav also batted with confidence and secured MI their first home win.

MI vs KKR 2023 Match Stat Highlights

#Arjun Tendulkar makes his IPL debut.

# Duan Jansen makes his IPL debut.

# Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen are the first identical twins to play in the IPL.

# Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are the first father-son duo to play in the IPL.

# Arjun Tendulkar only the second cricketer from Goa after Shadab Jakati to play in IPL.

# Venkatesh Iyer scored second hundred of IPL 2023.

# His century is the first hundred for KKR since Brendon McCullum's hundred in 2008.

# Second highest individual score for KKR (Venkatesh Iyer 104 against MI).

# KKR's highest team total vs MI at Wankhede.

# Third highest total by KKR against MI (185).

# Fifth highest sixes by a KKR batter in one innings (9 by Venkatesh Iyer against MI).

# Most runs by a player against an opposition (1040 runs by Rohit Sharma against KKR).

# Fifth highest powerplay score by MI in IPL (72/1).

# Fourth highest powerplay score in IPL 2023 (72/1).

# Most hundreds in a losing cause in IPL (4 against MI).

# Highest batting average for MI in the IPL after scoring minimum 500 runs (41 by Tilak Varma). Nitish Rana Gets Into Heated Exchange With Hrithik Shokeen After His Dismissal in MI vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

A game that a had a much-awaited debut, a curse breaking century, some crafty bowling, a heated argument and a cracking chase saw Mumbai Indians come out with the upper hand. They will be happy now as their top order seems to firing and in form now with Suryakumar Yadav getting some crucial runs whereas for KKR things doesn't look good with where their fast-bowling attack stands right now. They have to explore new options very soon.

