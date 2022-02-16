Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) The Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger here on Wednesday.

Saketh and Ramkumar, who had won the doubles title at the Bengaluru Open 1 last week, saw off Yuki and Divij 6-1 7-5 in the round of 16 at the KSLTA Courts.

Wild card entrants SD Prajwal Dev and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha also brought cheers to the Indian camp when they overcame the better-ranked Canadian-Japanese combination of Steven Diez and Rio Noguchi 6-2 6-4 en route to the quarterfinals.

Arjun Khade, who will take on third seed Frenchman Enzo Couacaud in the singles pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday, combined with Austrian Alexander Erler to breeze past the duo of Bogdan Bobrov of Russia and Dominik Palan of Czech Republic with a 6-0 6-3 victory.

In men's singles, top seed Aleksandar Vukic and sixth seed Max Purcell -- both from Australia -- registered contrasting wins to advance to the quarterfinals.

While Vukic brushed aside the challenge of Great Britain's Jay Clarke 6-1 6-3, Purcell struggled past his compatriot Marc Polmans with a 7-6 (7) 4-6 6-2 victory.

Results:

Singles (Round of 16):

6-Max Purcell (AUS) bt Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2; Mathias Bourgue (FRA) bt Steven Diaz (CAN) 6-3, 6-4; Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) bt Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4, 6-1; 1-Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) bt. Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles (Round of 16):

1-Alexander Erler (AUT)/Arjun Kadhe (IND) bt Alt-Bogdan Bobrov (RUS(/Dominik Palan (CZE) 6-0, 6-3; Enzo Couacaud (FRA)/Andrew Harris (AUS) bt Raul Brancaccio (ITA)/Johan Nikles (SUI) 6-4, 6-2; Marcos Kalovelonis(GRE)/Toshihide Matsui (JPN) bt PR-Anirudh Chandrasekar (IND)/N Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) 7-5, 7-6 (3); WC-SD Prajwal Dev (IND)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND) bt Steven Diez (CAN)/Rio Noguchi (JPN) 6-2, 6-4; 3-Saketh Myneni (IND)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) bt Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Divij Sharan (IND) 6-1, 7-5.

