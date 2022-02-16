Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on February 26, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both the teams have had a poor season so far and enter the game on the back of disappointing results. Bengal Warriors are on a five-game winless run, losing three of those games and find themselves second from bottom in the league. Meanwhile, a run of five straight losses has seen Tamil Thalaivas lose pace in the race for a playoff spot as the competition heads into the business end.

Where To Watch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2022 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).